Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Elizabeth Warren has been the latest domino to fall in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. On Thursday, March 5, it was reported that Warren would be ending her presidential campaign after a disappointing Super Tuesday which included a third-place finish in her home state of Massachusetts.

Warren will announce her decision to her staff on a call at 11 a.m. ET, according to CNBC.

The decision to drop out of the race follows fellow Democratic candidates Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, and billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

The previous candidates to drop out have given their endorsements to former Vice President and new Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, but there has been no indication on whether Warren will follow suit or if her endorsement will go to fellow progressive candidate Bernie Sanders.

Warren struggled to get wide support in the early voting states and caucuses but was able to have standout performances on the debate stage. Warren was the fiercest debator in the field and directly attacked former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg on the debate stage which put an immediate end to his momentum after dropping $500 million in ad buys.

Unfortunately for Warren and her campaign, she was unable to turn the strong debate performances into what matters the most: votes.

Now, we will have to see where the flock of Warren supporters will go. Whether they decide to back Biden as the frontrunner or stick with the progressive candidate in Sanders remains to be seen, but it could have a major impact and shake up the remainder of the Democratic race.