Lin-Manuel Miranda is putting his money towards a good cause. On Wednesday, March 4, the Lin-Manuel Miranda Family Fund has committed to donating $1 million in theater scholarships for students of color.

Miranda made the 10-year, $1 million commitment with the National Theater Institute, according to Deadline.

“We see Lin-Manuel Miranda’s influence, inspiration, and artistry everyday in our classrooms,” said the Institute’s Artistic Director Rachel Jett. “The Miranda family’s decade-long commitment ensures that NTI’s unique multi-disciplinary training is available to everyone. And that our ensembles — and the audiences that support their work — represent the multitude of voices that will keep this ever-evolving art form vibrant, relevant, and revolutionary.”

The beneficiary of the scholarship fund will be students of color at the National Theater Institute which is the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s six-semester program that aims to teach students the ropes of the theater industry.

According to the announcement, the 10-year commitment will ensure that the Institute will be able “to advance access, opportunity, and representation in American culture,” and that the Miranda Family Fund is “helping to actively and permanently transform and diversify the American cultural landscape through investment in young artists and with the shared belief that the stories told and the artists who tell them should represent the diversity of the nation.” The Miranda Family Fund was established in 2017, and to date has supported the training of 40 students of color at the Institute.

The Miranda Family Fund supports the inclusion of artists of color in theater and has also helped with relief following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

