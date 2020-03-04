Alex Trebek announced he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer one year ago, and on Wednesday, March 4, Trebek updated the world on his emotional, inspiring battle. While the one-year survival rate for people with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer is low — 18 percent — Trebek has been able to fight and continue hosting Jeopardy after brief breaks for treatment.

In an update, Trebek said that he is continuing to fight for his family and fans and that he will continue to push forward.

“Now I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one,” Trebek said in a video shared on social media. “There were some good days, but a lot of not so good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will.”

“There were moments of great pain. Moments when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and some massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on. But I brushed that aside very quickly, because that would have been a massive betrayal.”

The two-year survival rate for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer is even grimmer at just 7 percent, but Trebek says that he and his doctor are confident he will be able to give another update one year from today.

“My oncologist tried to cheer me up the other day,” Trebek said. “He was certain that one year from now, the two of us would be sitting in his office celebrating my second anniversary of survival. If we take it just one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible.”

We continue to wish Alex Trebek all of the best in his battle.

You can check out his full message below.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.