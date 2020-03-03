Mike Tyson Fights Back Tears: I’m Nothing, I Miss Who I Used to Be

Mike Tyson showed his emotional side during an interview with Sugar Ray Leonard on his Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast. During the podcast, Tyson looked back at his boxing career and the monster that he used to be in the ring.

The former champion has since changed his life and settled down, but he has strong memories about everything that came with being “Iron Mike.”

Tyson described the fear he has of the person he used to be coming out.

“Sometimes I feel like a bitch because I don’t want that person to come out,” Tyson said, “’cause if he comes out hell is coming with him.”

But while Tyson fought his demons back in the day, he also misses being a fighter and the person that he was.

“I know the art of fighting, I know the art of war. That’s all I’ve ever studied. That’s why I’m so feared, that’s why they feared me when I was in the ring. I was an annihilator, that’s all I was born for,” Tyson said. “Now those days are gone. It’s empty, I’m nothing.”

“I’m working on being the art of humbleness. That’s the reason I’m crying, ’cause I’m not that person no more, and I miss him. And, it’s not funny at all. It’s not cool like I’m a tough guy. It’s just that I hate that guy, I’m scared of him. That guy’s kind of dead now, but that wasn’t easy. That guy didn’t want to leave. He wasn’t leaving easy. He fought, screamed and cried and scratched all the way until he died, you know?”

You can check out the full interview below.