76ers vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Online

The Los Angeles Lakers welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to the West Coast on Tuesday, March 3, in the second game of a TNT doubleheader. The clash at the Staples Center kicks off a brutal stretch for the Lakers which includes a meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets, and Denver Nuggets.

The two teams last played on January 25 in Philadelphia when LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for No. 3 on the all-time scoring list. The following morning, Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a horrific helicopter crash.

Los Angeles is coming off of a big win over the New Orleans Pelicans which was led by LeBron and his 13th triple-double of the season.

How can you tune in to catch the action?

All of the information you need to watch the NBA on TNT can be seen below.

76ers vs Lakers Viewing Details

Event: 76ers vs Lakers

Date: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT

Betting Odds: N/A

How To Live Stream 76ers vs Lakers Online

If you already have a cable or satellite provider, you can watch the NBA online at Watch TNT. You just need your log-in and password information and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch TNT through Sling TV. Sling TV is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computers, or mobile devices for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes TNT and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream TNT online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch 76ers vs Lakers On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch the event on your TV or computer, you can watch the ceremony on the Watch TNT App, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

How To Watch 76ers vs Lakers Without a Cable Subscription

