NFL Betting Odds 2020-21: Conference & Division Chances

The 2020-21 NFL season is still months away, but that hasn’t stopped the oddsmakers from sharing their thoughts on how the action could play out. Ahead of the NFL Draft, the fine folks at BetOnline.ag released early betting odds for the AFC, NFC, and each division.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are favored to take home the Lombardi Trophy with 3/1 odds, while the Baltimore Ravens sit close behind at 7/2.

In the NFC, the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers are co-favorites with 5/1 odds.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, and San Francisco 49ers are favored in their respective divisions, along with the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs.

What are your favorite team’s chances?

A full look at the conference and division betting odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

2020-21 NFL Betting Odds

2020 NFL AFC Conference – Odds to Win

  • Kansas City Chiefs                    3/1
  • Baltimore Ravens                      7/2
  • New England Patriots                6/1
  • Houston Texans                        12/1
  • Cleveland Browns                      14/1
  • Los Angeles Chargers               14/1
  • Tennessee Titans                       14/1
  • Pittsburgh Steelers                    18/1
  • Buffalo Bills                                 20/1
  • Indianapolis Colts                      20/1
  • Las Vegas Raiders                     20/1
  • Denver Broncos                          33/1
  • New York Jets                           33/1
  • Cincinnati Bengals                     50/1
  • Jacksonville Jaguars                   50/1
  • Miami Dolphins                           50/1                  

2020 NFL NFC Conference – Odds to Win

  • New Orleans Saints                    5/1
  • San Francisco 49ers                  5/1
  • Philadelphia Eagles                   7/1
  • Green Bay Packers                    9/1
  • Dallas Cowboys                          9/1
  • Seattle Seahawks                      9/1
  • Los Angeles Rams                      14/1
  • Chicago Bears                            16/1
  • Minnesota Vikings                       16/1
  • Arizona Cardinals                      18/1
  • Atlanta Falcons                           20/1
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers             20/1
  • New York Giants                         25/1
  • Detroit Lions                               33/1
  • Carolina Panthers                      40/1
  • Washington Redskins                50/1

Odds to Win the 2020 NFC East

  • Philadelphia Eagles                    5/4
  • Dallas Cowboys                         7/5
  • New York Giants                        13/2
  • Washington Redskins                 8/1

Odds to Win the 2020 NFC North

  • Green Bay Packers                    7/5
  • Minnesota Vikings                      7/4
  • Chicago Bears                            7/2
  • Detroit Lions                               8/1

Odds to Win the 2020 NFC South

  • New Orleans Saints                    1/4
  • Atlanta Falcons                           6/1
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers             8/1
  • Carolina Panthers                       20/1

Odds to Win the 2020 NFC West

  • San Francisco 49ers                  4/5
  • Seattle Seahawks                      13/4
  • Los Angeles Rams                     15/4
  • Arizona Cardinals                      9/1

Odds to Win the 2020 AFC East 

  • New England Patriots                2/5
  • Buffalo Bills                                7/2
  • New York Jets                            7/1
  • Miami Dolphins                           20/1

Odds to Win the 2020 AFC North

  • Baltimore Ravens                       4/11
  • Cleveland Browns                      15/4
  • Pittsburgh Steelers                     15/4
  • Cincinnati Bengals                     28/1

Odds to Win the 2020 AFC South

  • Houston Texans                         3/2
  • Tennessee Titans                       2/1
  • Indianapolis Colts                       5/2
  • Jacksonville Jaguars                  9/1

Odds to Win the 2020 AFC West

  • Kansas City Chiefs                     2/9
  • Los Angeles Chargers                8/1
  • Denver Broncos                          10/1
  • Las Vegas Raiders                     10/1
