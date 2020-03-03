NFL Betting Odds 2020-21: Conference & Division Chances

The 2020-21 NFL season is still months away, but that hasn’t stopped the oddsmakers from sharing their thoughts on how the action could play out. Ahead of the NFL Draft, the fine folks at BetOnline.ag released early betting odds for the AFC, NFC, and each division.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are favored to take home the Lombardi Trophy with 3/1 odds, while the Baltimore Ravens sit close behind at 7/2.

In the NFC, the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers are co-favorites with 5/1 odds.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, and San Francisco 49ers are favored in their respective divisions, along with the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs.

What are your favorite team’s chances?

A full look at the conference and division betting odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

2020-21 NFL Betting Odds

2020 NFL AFC Conference – Odds to Win

Kansas City Chiefs 3/1

Baltimore Ravens 7/2

New England Patriots 6/1

Houston Texans 12/1

Cleveland Browns 14/1

Los Angeles Chargers 14/1

Tennessee Titans 14/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 18/1

Buffalo Bills 20/1

Indianapolis Colts 20/1

Las Vegas Raiders 20/1

Denver Broncos 33/1

New York Jets 33/1

Cincinnati Bengals 50/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 50/1

Miami Dolphins 50/1

2020 NFL NFC Conference – Odds to Win

New Orleans Saints 5/1

San Francisco 49ers 5/1

Philadelphia Eagles 7/1

Green Bay Packers 9/1

Dallas Cowboys 9/1

Seattle Seahawks 9/1

Los Angeles Rams 14/1

Chicago Bears 16/1

Minnesota Vikings 16/1

Arizona Cardinals 18/1

Atlanta Falcons 20/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20/1

New York Giants 25/1

Detroit Lions 33/1

Carolina Panthers 40/1

Washington Redskins 50/1

Odds to Win the 2020 NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles 5/4

Dallas Cowboys 7/5

New York Giants 13/2

Washington Redskins 8/1

Odds to Win the 2020 NFC North

Green Bay Packers 7/5

Minnesota Vikings 7/4

Chicago Bears 7/2

Detroit Lions 8/1

Odds to Win the 2020 NFC South

New Orleans Saints 1/4

Atlanta Falcons 6/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8/1

Carolina Panthers 20/1

Odds to Win the 2020 NFC West

San Francisco 49ers 4/5

Seattle Seahawks 13/4

Los Angeles Rams 15/4

Arizona Cardinals 9/1

Odds to Win the 2020 AFC East

New England Patriots 2/5

Buffalo Bills 7/2

New York Jets 7/1

Miami Dolphins 20/1

Odds to Win the 2020 AFC North

Baltimore Ravens 4/11

Cleveland Browns 15/4

Pittsburgh Steelers 15/4

Cincinnati Bengals 28/1

Odds to Win the 2020 AFC South

Houston Texans 3/2

Tennessee Titans 2/1

Indianapolis Colts 5/2

Jacksonville Jaguars 9/1

Odds to Win the 2020 AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs 2/9

Los Angeles Chargers 8/1

Denver Broncos 10/1

Las Vegas Raiders 10/1