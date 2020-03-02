NFL Draft Rumors: Joe Burrow Wants Bengals to Keep AJ Green

The NFL Draft rumor mill continues to churn with Joe Burrow being a hot topic of discussion. The LSU Tigers star quarterback and projected No. 1 overall pick met with the Cincinnati Bengals at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and he reportedly let the team know who he wanted to remain on the roster.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, Burrow “made it clear he wants the team to sign free-agent wide receiver A.J. Green.”

The good news for Burrow is that the Bengals are expected to place the franchise tag on the star wideout. Of course, Green has been hampered by injuries in recent years, but when healthy he is one of the top pass catchers in the league.

This past season with the Tigers, Burrow threw for a whopping 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions.

Burrow claimed the Heisman Trophy, Manning Award, Associated Press National Player of the Year award, the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and the Johnny Unitas Award. He was also a first-team All-American for good measure.

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 23 to April 25. Las Vegas edged out bids from cities like Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Cleveland/Canton.

In recent years, the NFL has strayed from tradition and moved the draft out of New York City, where it had been held for years.

In 2015, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago, Illinois which marked the first time since 1965 that the draft was held outside of New York City. It was held at Auditorium Theatre in Grant Part which marked the first draft to feature an outdoor component. The draft returned to Chicago in 2016 after the great reception a year prior. In 2017, the draft shifted to Philadelphia where it was held on the iconic Rocky Steps outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was the most attended draft in NFL history with more than 250,000 fans.

Then, in 2018, the draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it marked more NFL first’s. It was the first time in history that the draft was held in the state of Texas, while also being the first draft to take place in an NFL stadium. The 2019 NFL Draft was held in Nashville, Tennessee.