Super Tuesday, the most important day of the 2020 Democratic primary season, is less than 24 hours away. On Tuesday, March 3, voters in 14 states and American Samoa will head to the ballot box to cast their vote for one of the remaining presidential candidates.

California and Texas will both be up for grabs, with a whopping 643 delegates on the line.

There will also be a handful of home-state advantages, with Massachusetts (Senator Elizabeth Warren), Minnesota (Senator Amy Klobuchar), and Vermont (Senator Bernie Sanders) all casting their votes throughout the day.

Entering Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders holds the lead with 60 delegates, while former Vice President Joe Biden has 53. The only other candidate in the race with double-digit delegates is former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, but Buttigieg suspended his campaign and dropped out of the race on Sunday night after a disappointing performance in South Carolina.

Which states will be casting their ballots?

A full look at the states voting on Super Tuesday can be seen below.

Super Tuesday Details & Info

Alabama

Delegates at stake: 52

Polls close: 8 pm. ET

Arkansas

Delegates at stake: 31

Polls close: 8:30 pm ET

California

Delegates at stake: 415

Polls close: 11 p.m. ET

Colorado

Delegates at stake: 67

Polls close: 9 p.m. ET

Maine

Delegates at stake: 24

Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

Massachusetts

Delegates at stake: 91

Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

Minnesota

Delegates at stake: 75

Polls close: 9 p.m. ET

North Carolina

Delegates at stake: 110

Polls close: 7:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma

Delegates at stake: 37

Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

Tennessee

Delegates: 64

Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

Texas

Delegates at stake: 228

Polls close: 9 p.m. ET

Utah

Delegates at stake: 29

Polls close: 10 p.m. ET

Vermont

Delegates at stake: 16

Polls close: 7 p.m. ET

Virginia

Delegates at stake: 99

Polls close: 7 p.m. ET