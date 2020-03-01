Pete Buttigieg Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Pete Buttigieg is ending his bid for the Oval Office. On Sunday, March 1, it was announced that the former South Bend, Indiana Mayor is suspending his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Buttigieg addressed supporters with a speech in South Bend, where he began his campaign.

Despite dropping out of the race, Buttigieg made history as the first openly-gay presidential candidate to win a caucus or primary. Buttigieg started off the primary season red hot with a win in the Iowa caucus, before finishing in second in New Hampshire.

However, once the electorate began to become more diverse, Buttigieg was unable to bring in broad support.

As a result, he has decided to end his campaign just days ahead of Super Tuesday which could give a boost to former Vice President Joe Biden in key states as he looks to close the delegate lead currently held by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Pete Buttigieg ran an awesome campaign that catapulted him from unknown mayor to top-tier contender. It was only possible because Pete is a world-class talent who represents the future of our country. He is only getting started. Congrats on an incredible run. pic.twitter.com/wc5FCcDfvV — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) March 1, 2020

Pete Buttigieg Bio & Personal Life

Born: January 19, 1982 (38 years old)

Political Party: Democratic Party

Education: Saint Joseph’s High School, Harvard College, University of Oxford, Harvard University

Pete Buttigieg was born in South Bend, Indiana to Jennifer Anne Montgomery and Joseph Buttigieg, who were both professors at the University of Notre Dame. His father immigrated to the United States from Malta, while his mother was a lifelong Indiana native.

Buttigieg was a commissioned Naval intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve and deployed to Afghanistan in 2014. Buttigieg was deployed overseas for seven months. During his time in the military, he earned the Joint Service Commendation Medal for his counterterrorism work.

Buttigieg was just 29 years old when he was elected in 2011 and is currently in his eighth and final year as the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana. During his re-election big in 2015, Buttigieg won a whopping 80 percent of the vote.

Buttigieg is the first openly gay municipal executive in Indiana and has been married to his husband, Chasten Glezman, since June 16, 2018. The couple began dating in August 2015.