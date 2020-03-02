Corona, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith Team Up Ahead of March Madness

Corona is teaming up with TNT’s Kenny “The Jet” Smith for a special campaign ahead of March Madness and the start of the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Smith will be taking over the Corona Hotline which will be expanding from football to basketball for the next month.

The Corona Hotline was launched in 2017 with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS Sports commentator Tony Romo for college football fans.

From March 1 through April 6, fans can call Kenny at 1-844-9-CORONA to be transported into game mode for a chance to win a $500 StubHub digital code, receive an offer from Drizly for $5-off delivery in select states or learn more about Corona’s support of the V Foundation.

“As a basketball commentator and passionate fan of the game, I’m excited to take the reins of the Corona Hotline,” said Smith in a press release. “I know how much fun Tony Romo has had with it during football season, and now he’s passing the phone to me for hoops. I’m looking forward to kicking back at Bracket Beach and I’m ready to help fans stay calm throughout all the thrilling action this March and April, when the sport is at its craziest!”

The promotion began on March 1 and runs through April 6.

“Corona is thrilled to be extending our fan-favorite hotline promotion to this year’s ‘Find Your Bracket Beach’ campaign,” said Ann Legan, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Corona. “Kenny’s outgoing personality coupled with his vast understanding of basketball make him the perfect person to man the Corona Hotline at Bracket Beach. We can’t wait for fans to interact with Kenny throughout the many nail-biting moments that will ensue in the coming weeks.”

Additional ads for the Corona Hotline campaign featuring Kenny “The Jet” Smith can be seen below.

As is always the case, be sure to drink and relax responsibly.