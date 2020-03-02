Budweiser Announces Nitro-Infused Beer: Nitro Gold

Budweiser is back and looking to change the game. On Monday, March 2, the beer industry giant has announced and released a brand new one-of-a-kind beer that will be available year-round.

Budweiser will be releasing Budweiser Nitro Reserve Gold, a golden lager infused with nitrogen gas.

“Budweiser is releasing the first-of-its-kind, nationally distributed, Nitro-infused lager to flip your beer drinking experience upside down,” the company said in a release. “With notes of toasted caramel malt for a bold, flavorful taste, a silky-smooth finish, and a just-right 5.0 percent ABV, this one of a kind lager is captivating.”

The company notes Budweiser Nitro “requires consumers to break their traditional beer pouring habits. Never shake a beer? Shake us – three times to be exact. Never pour straight down the middle? Pour us straight down the middle. So what are you waiting for? FLIP. POUR HARD. WAIT FOR IT.”

To maximize the taste, drinkers are supposed to flip the can three times in order to infuse the nitrogen gas bubbles throughout the drink. Budweiser Nitro Gold is the optimal way to appreciate the nitro-infused brew, according to Anheuser-Busch’s Senior Educator and Master Cicerone® Max Bakker.

“We’re very excited about the introduction of Budweiser Nitro Reserve because it meets the growing demand for premium products and the rise in popularity of nitro infused beverages, said Ricardo Marques, VP Marketing Core & Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. With its unique serving ritual, Budweiser Nitro Gold produces a beautiful cascade visual and delivers a silky-smooth taste due to smaller, denser bubbles.”

Budweiser will be displaying the new brew with a 30-second ad on television to celebrate its official launch and Budweiser Nitro Gold coming to a store near you.

For more information on Budweiser Nitro Gold, head to Budweiser.com and check out the 3-step pouring ritual on social @BudweiserUSA and #NitroSmoothestPour.