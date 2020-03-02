Amy Klobuchar is suspending her campaign. The Minnesota Senator is set to end her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday, March 2. Klobuchar is also ready to put her endorsement behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who ran away with the win in the South Carolina primary.

Klobuchar’s decision comes less than 24 hours after former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg announced he was dropping out of the race.

As a result, Klobuchar and Buttigieg’s suspensions give a boost to former Vice President Joe Biden in key states as he looks to close the delegate lead currently held by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday.

BREAKING: Sen. Klobuchar to drop out of presidential race; will endorse Joe Biden, campaign official says. https://t.co/djodaO0QpX — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 2, 2020

Klobuchar will reportedly head to Texas on Monday night to join Biden and give her endorsement just hours before Super Tuesday is set to begin.

“[Amy Klobuchar campaign] confirms the Senator is flying to Dallas to join Joe Biden at his rally tonight where she will suspend her campaign and endorse the Vice President,” CNN political reporter Jasmine Wright wrote on Twitter.

NEWS: @amyklobuchar confirms the Senator is flying to Dallas to join @JoeBiden at his rally tonight where she will suspend her campaign and endorse the Vice President. — Jasmine Wright (@JasJWright) March 2, 2020

Klobuchar had an impressive third-place finish in New Hampshire but failed to generate wide support in the more diverse states. On Super Tuesday, however, her endorsement of Joe Biden could go a long way with her home state of Minnesota set to hit the polls.

A full look at the states voting on Super Tuesday can be seen below.

Super Tuesday Details & Info

Alabama

Delegates at stake: 52

Polls close: 8 pm. ET

Arkansas

Delegates at stake: 31

Polls close: 8:30 pm ET

California

Delegates at stake: 415

Polls close: 11 p.m. ET

Colorado

Delegates at stake: 67

Polls close: 9 p.m. ET

Maine

Delegates at stake: 24

Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

Massachusetts

Delegates at stake: 91

Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

Minnesota

Delegates at stake: 75

Polls close: 9 p.m. ET

North Carolina

Delegates at stake: 110

Polls close: 7:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma

Delegates at stake: 37

Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

Tennessee

Delegates: 64

Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

Texas

Delegates at stake: 228

Polls close: 9 p.m. ET

Utah

Delegates at stake: 29

Polls close: 10 p.m. ET

Vermont

Delegates at stake: 16

Polls close: 7 p.m. ET

Virginia

Delegates at stake: 99

Polls close: 7 p.m. ET