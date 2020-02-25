South Carolina Democratic Debate Live Stream 2020: How to Watch Online

It’s that time of the week. The South Carolina Democratic Debate will take place Tuesday night at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina as we gear up for one of the final opportunities to impress potential voters on a big stage with the last debate until South Carolina primaries this weekend and Super Tuesday on March 3.

Taking part in Tuesday night’s debate will be Former Vice President Joe Biden, Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Billionaire investor Tom Steyer, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

To qualify for the debate, the candidates had to reach a delegate or polling threshold.

For the delegate threshold, candidates must have been allocated at least one pledged delegate to the Democratic National Convention from one of the first three voting states: Iowa, New Hampshire or Nevada. For polling, candidates must reach at least 10 percent polling in four national or South Carolina polls or at least 12 percent polling in two South Carolina polls from the list of qualified polling sponsors.

How can you tune in to see the top candidates return to the debate stage?

All of the information you need to watch the February 2020 CBS News Democratic Presidential Debate in South Carolina can be seen below.

South Carolina Democratic Presidential Debate Viewing Details & Info

The Democratic debate in South Carolina tonight is all about who can slow Bernie Sanders’s momentum there and beyond. Here are the key dynamics to watch for. https://t.co/rAd5VXQMI4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 25, 2020

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina

Moderators: CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell, CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, Face the Nation moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker.

TV Channel: CBS, CBS News, BET

Presented By: CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute

How To Watch South Carolina Democratic Presidential Debate Online

Looking to catch the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Debate? You can watch it all live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How to Stream South Carolina Democratic Presidential Debate On Mobile

Looking to watch the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Debates on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the debate for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.