Tokyo Olympics Odds 2020: Event Likely to be Canceled, Per Oddsmakers

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan are in serious danger because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It was recently revealed that there are only a few months until the International Olympic Committee has to determine whether the games will go on as planned, and now the oddsmakers are chiming in.

According to oddsmaker Paddy Power, the 2020 Olympics are overwhelmingly favored to be canceled or moved to another country at the last minute.

Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympic Committee and former Canadian swimming champion, there is a maximum of a three-month window for organizers of the games to determine whether they will go on as scheduled or whether they will ultimately be canceled or postponed.

From Newsweek:

Irish oddsmaker Paddy Power has shifted odds on a cancelation of the 2020 Olympic Games to 4/6, meaning the event is odds-on to be called off or to be held in a country other than Japan. Odds on the Games, which are scheduled to be held in Tokyo between July 24 and August 9, to go ahead as planned are 11/10.

China’s first Winter X-Games was previously postponed due to the threat of the virus outbreak.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.