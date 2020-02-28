LISTEN: Lil Baby ‘My Turn’ Stream & Download: New Album

Lil Baby is back with his sophomore album My Turn. The album was initially set to drop at the end of 2019, but the wait was worth it with Lil Baby dropping a one-hour, 20 track project as 2020 rolls into full swing. Of course, Lil Baby’s hit track “Woah” is included on the album.

The album includes features from Future, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Gunna.

“It’s my turn in music, period. It’s my turn to go number one, it’s my turn to have three songs back-to-back on the radio. It’s just my turn to really show them how I’m coming,” Lil Baby said leading up to the album’s release, via Billboard. “Even though some people feel like I’ve [already had] my time, this is going to show them how things will be when my turn really starts. I don’t even feel like I’m in my prime.”

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Lil Baby ‘My Turn’ Details

Album: ‘My Turn’

Artist: Lil Baby

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 20 Songs, 1 Hour

Release Date: Friday, February 28 | Quality Control Music/Motown Records; ℗ 2020 Quality Control Music, LLC, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc.

Listen to Lil Baby ‘My Turn’ on Spotify

To listen to Lil Baby ‘My Turn’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Lil Baby ‘My Turn’ on Apple Music

To listen to Lil Baby ‘My Turn’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Lil Baby ‘My Turn’ Tracklist

1. “Get Ugly”

2. “Heatin’ Up” Featuring Gunna

3. “How”

4. “Grace” Featuring 42 Dugg

5. “Woah”

6. “Live off my Closet” Featuring Future

7. “Same Thing”

8. “Emotionally Scarred”

9. “Commercial” Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

10. “Forever” Featuring Lil Wayne

11. “Can’t Explain”

12. “No Sucker” Featuring Moneybagg Yo

13. “Sum 2 Prove”

14. “We Should” Featuring Young Thug

15. “Catch the Sun (From Queen & Slim Soundtrack)

16. “Consistent”

17. “Gang Signs”

18. “Hurtin'”

19. “Forget That” Featuring Rylo Rodriguez

20. “Solid”