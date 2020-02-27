Trevor Noah Rips Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Press Conference

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is not a big fan of Donald Trump. Noah has never hidden that fact, so it came as no surprise that he had something to say about the president’s recent press conference regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Trump held a press conference discussing the viruses rapid spreading, while also tabbing Vice President Mike Pence as the man who will be in charge of the United States’ response.

Noah was not having it, so he ripped into the president for his handling of the situation.

“The coronavirus,” Noah said. “It’s the worst global pandemic since baby shark There are now over 80,000 confirmed cases in 40 countries, including over 57 confirmed cases right here in the United States. So today, the president of the United States held an emergency press conference to address people’s concerns.

“Yes, this is major news. Vice President Mike Pence will be in charge of America’s effort to contain the coronavirus. I think this is great, because Mike Pence has a lot of experience in this area: he’s been quarantining himself from women his whole life.”

Noah then called out the president for directing his concern at the wrong thing.

“Earlier this week when Trump was briefed on the virus, he seemed less concerned about a pandemic hurting people than he was about it hurting the economy. Because that’s Trump’s real nightmare, right — his stock market gets sick,” Noah joked. “‘No, not my poor stock market… Wall Street, I’ll nurse you back to health with my special chicken soup. It’s a KFC bucket poured with Diet Coke.’

“OK, we’re definitely all going to die. Trump is great for jokes, but in times of crisis, Trump is the worst person to reassure the nation. Because a president is like a parent. They’re supposed to make people feel like they have things under control. Trump is like the parent who would freak their kid out even more.”

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.