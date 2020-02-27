Diplo is breaking his silence regarding a shooting that took place at one of his shows in Sao Paulo, Brazil earlier this week. As he was set to perform, gunshots rang out after a dispute between members of the audience.

According to reports, one concertgoer attempted to snatch another’s chain, before the audience member pulled out a gun and shot the suspected thief. A female friend of the thief was also reportedly shot in the crossfire, according to Brazil’s UOL.

Diplo has now responded by sharing photos on Instagram that show him ducking for cover after the gunfire began.

“I am very sad to know that people were hurt in a moment of joy and happiness like Carnaval,” Diplo’s caption read in Portuguese. “I have been coming to Brazil for 20 years and it was the first time that I witnessed any type of violence. But we must not let this end the freedom brought by the spirit of Carnaval.”

“This is a tough country. It’s bullet proof, maybe even invincible. It’s definitely blessed,” he added. “We were actually ready 15 minutes later to get on and do a show for everyone in Sao Paulo just as we made sure the medical teams were good. But that’s when thunder and lightning started to pour down as if Brazil started to cry. I will see you next year Sao Paulo because you know we love you.”

Luckily the shooting was contained and all of the chaos was under wraps before the incident turned into a mass casualty shooting.