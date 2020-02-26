NFL Scouting Combine Prop Bets 2020: Best Times & Wonderlic Score

Players have been arriving in Indianapolis, Indiana for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium for medicals, team meetings, and measurements ahead of the on-field workouts that take place this weekend.

On-field workouts will take place from Thursday, February 27 through Sunday, March 1.

The first position groups to take the field will be tight ends, quarterbacks, and wide receivers on Thursday. The Scouting Combine will wrap up on Sunday, March 1 with the defensive backs putting their skills on display and showcasing their speed.

Ahead of the on-field workouts taking place, the oddsmakers have released some prop bets which include over/unders for fastest 40-yard dash, highest Wonderlic Score, and plenty of odds for whether some of the Scouting Combine’s top records will hold.

A full look at the prop bets for Wonderlic Scores at the NFL Scouting Combine with some additional odds and ends can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Highest Wonderlic score at 2020 Combine

Over/Under                                           41.5

Lowest Wonderlic score at 2020 Combine

Over/Under                                           10.5

Quarterback with highest Wonderlic score

Justin Herbert                3/2

Jake Fromm                  5/2

Jalen Hurts                   4/1

Joe Burrow                    5/1

Tua Tagovailoa             6/1

Jacob Eason                 8/1

Jordan Love                  8/1

Kelly Bryant                  10/1

Joe Burrow Wonderlic score

Over/Under                                           28.5

Fastest 40 Time

Over/Under                                           4.29 

Fastest 20 Yard Shuttle                       

Over/Under                                           3.88

Fastest 60 Yard Shuttle

Over/Under                                           10.81

Fastest 3 Cone Drill

Over/Under                                           6.47

Highest Vertical Jump

Over/Under                                           43.5

Longest Broad Jump

Over/Under                                           11’5″

Most bench press reps

Over/Under                                           38.5

Combine Records (Note: All records are unofficial as the NFL doesn’t keep these.)

Will Pat McInally’s 50-pt Wonderlic score record be matched?

Yes      +800     (8/1)

No        -2500   (1/25)

Will John Ross’ 40-yard dash record of 4.22 seconds be broken?

Yes      +250     (5/2)

No         -400     (1/4)

Will Brandin Cooks 3.81 second 20-yard shuttle record be broken?

Yes      +140     (7/5)

No        -180     (5/9)

Will Shelton Gibson’s 10.71-sec 60-yard shuttle record be broken?

Yes      +110     (11/10)

No        -150     (2/3)

Will J.T. Thomas’ 6.28 second 3-cone drill record be broken?

Yes      +110     (11/10)

No        -150     (2/3)

Will Byron Jones’ 12’3” broad jump record be broken?

Yes      +150     (3/2)

No        -200     (1/2)

Will Chris Conley’s 45-inch vertical record be broken?

Yes      +200     (2/1)

No        -300     (1/3)

Will Stephen Paea’s 49-rep bench press record be broken?

Yes      +550     (11/2)

No        -1000   (1/10)

