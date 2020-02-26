WATCH: AHL Hockey Player Brutally KO’d, Hospitalized After Fight

During an AHL hockey game between the Hershey Bears and Charlotte Checkers, all hell broke loose. Bears center Kale Kessy and Checkers defenseman Derek Sheppard decided to throw down their gloves and scrap in the middle of the ice with one clear victor.

After the two men threw some wild strikes back and forth, it was Sheppard who landed a clean shot that immediately sent Kessy falling to the ground.

Before the 27-year-old Kessy hit the ice he appeared to be unconscious, and the 25-year-old Sheppard quickly waived for medical attention. TMZ Sports notes Kessy was on the ice for approximately 10 minutes and “a LOT of blood could be seen on the ice before he was ultimately stretchered off and taken to the hospital.”

You can check out the full fight video below.

Kessy is reportedly in stable condition following the knockout.

“Kale Kessy was struck in a fight. He lost, but regained consciousness on the ice. He is alert, and in stable condition, and being transported to a local medical facility. Kessy told his teammates before leaving the ice, ‘go win the game,'” the Hershey Bears said in a statement after the game.

Hershey Bears Player, Kale Kessy is in stable condition and being sent to Hershey Medical Center after a fight against Charlotte Checkers Player number 19 pic.twitter.com/n1qO6Q6lXF — Ian Rapp (@Real_IanRapp) February 26, 2020

We wish Kessy a full and speedy recovery.