Celtics vs Jazz Live Stream: Watch NBA Games Online

The Boston Celtics make the trip to Salt Lake City for a meeting with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, February 26. It marks a special occasion for Gordon Hayward, who gets his second homecoming game against the Utah team he called home for the first seven years of his career.

Utah has been struggling in recent weeks with a weak defensive effort. With three straight losses to San Antonio, Houston, and Phoenix, the Jazz know they will need to step up on the defensive end of the court if they want to come away with the win.

“We’re gonna keep getting the same result if we don’t focus and execute on the defensive end,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said, via ESPN.com. “This is a group that’s done that. But that doesn’t matter right now. What that should tell us is that we’re capable, at least on some level. But right now that’s not who we are. Who you are is who you are now, not who you’ve been or what you’re gonna do or what you can do. It’s what you do.”

Utah enters the game as 4.5-point favorites over the Celtics.

How can you tune into tonight’s game?

All of the information you need to see the Celtics and Jazz in action can be seen below.

Celtics vs Jazz Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Time: 10:00 P.M. EST

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

TV Channel: ESPN

Betting Odds: Jazz -4.5 | O/U: 219

How To Live Stream Celtics vs Jazz Online

Your best bet for watching Celtics vs Jazz via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Celtics vs Jazz On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the fight for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.