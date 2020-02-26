Alpha Chi Rho Appeals Syracuse Suspension That Stemmed From Racism

Syracuse University suspended the Alpha Chi Rho fraternity in November 2018 after a series of racially charged incidents including members of the fraternity shouting racial slurs at a black woman. Four members of the fraternity were also suspended for their role in the incident.

“We are disgusted by the language and harassing behavior alleged of a handful of our members and guests of our chapter at Syracuse University,” the fraternity’s national CEO Scott Carlson said in an email to USA TODAY following the suspension. “The Fraternity is working with the university to investigate and if confirmed will hold any members accountable.”

However, Alpha Chi Rho is now appealing the suspension handed down by the university, according to Syracuse.com.

“The organization has appealed that ruling and the appeal process is ongoing,” Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for university communications said.

The incident at Alpha Chi Rho was just one of the dozens of racially charged incidents reported near the Syracuse campus. According to the university, at least 30 racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic incidents have occurred at or near SU since early November.

The incident at Alpha Chi Rho occurred during an onslaught of racist incidents on campus.

From CNN:

Syverud’s decision is in response to a report by an African-American student who says she was “subjected to a verbal racial epithet from a group of students and visitors” on campus near College Place, according to the statement. This investigation marks the sixth such incident involving reports of racist symbols and language on campus in the last 10 days. The school’s Department of Public Safety is offering a $50,000 reward for information that can lead to the arrest or referral of the person responsible.

Other Greek life organizations that have been suspended or expelled at Syracuse University include Alpha Epsilon Pi, Alpha Tau Omega, Chi Upsilon Sigma, Delta Ta Delta, Nu Alpha Phi, Phi Gamma Delta, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Iota Alpha, Tau Kappa Epsilon, Theta Tau, and Zeta Phi Beta.