South Carolina Democratic Debate 2020: Full List of Participants

Another week, another Democratic Presidential Debate is set to take place with candidates taking the stage in South Carolina on Tuesday, February 25. It marks the final debate before the South Carolina primary and what will be a crucial Super Tuesday.

For the final debate of the month, a total of seven candidates discussing the top issues facing voters.

Taking part in Tuesday night’s debate will be Former Vice President Joe Biden, Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Billionaire investor Tom Steyer, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

To qualify for the debate, the candidates had to reach a delegate or polling threshold.

For the delegate threshold, candidates must have been allocated at least one pledged delegate to the Democratic National Convention from one of the first three voting states: Iowa, New Hampshire or Nevada. For polling, candidates must reach at least 10 percent polling in four national or South Carolina polls or at least 12 percent polling in two South Carolina polls from the list of qualified polling sponsors.

How can you tune in to see the top candidates return to the debate stage?

All of the information you need to watch the February 2020 CBS News Democratic Presidential Debate in South Carolina can be seen below.

South Carolina Democratic Presidential Debates Viewing Details & Info

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston, South Carolina

Moderators: CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell, CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, Face the Nation moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker.

TV Channel: CBS, CBS News, BET

Presented By:CBS News and CBSN