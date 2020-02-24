Kobe Bryant may be gone, but his legacy and impact on the game of basketball continues to live on. On Monday, February 24 a special “Celebration of Life” memorial will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The “Celebration of Life” is set to begin at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

The date for memorial service is very symbolic: 2/24/20. Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gigi, who was one of the nine passengers who tragically lost their lives in the helicopter crash, wore No. 2 during her youth basketball career. Bryant wore No. 24 at the end of his career and it is one of the two jersey numbers he has had retired by the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for the No. 20, it is the number of years Bryant spent with the Lakers and the number of years he was married to his wife, Vanessa.

Tickets for the event were available for prices between $24.02 and $224. All of the proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. The event will air live on NBA TV, with the Lakers also saying live streams will be available on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (links will be posted as soon as they are available).

All of the information you need to see the Kobe Bryant memorial service can be seen below.

‘Kobe Bryant: Celebration of Life’ Viewing Details

Date: Monday, February 24, 2020

Time: 1:00 P.M. EST

Location: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: NBA TV

‘Kobe Bryant: Celebration of Life’ Live Stream

Your best bet for watching “Kobe Bryant: Celebration of Life” via a live stream is the official Los Angeles Lakers YouTube account (link available above). You can also tune in to the memorial service live on television with coverage from NBA TV. The Lakers will also make a live stream available on their official Facebook page and Twitter account.