Utah Football: Terrell Perriman Dismissed, Now Facing 8 Felonies

Utah football player Terrell Perriman has been dismissed from the Utes program. After initially finding himself in legal trouble for allegedly raping and kidnapping a 17-year-old girl with two felony charges, that number has jumped to eight.

According to NBC Sports, Perriman has been charged with three counts of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, burglary, forcible sexual abuse, and aggravated kidnapping.

Because of the severity of the charges, Perriman has been dismissed from the program.

“He was suspended indefinitely when we initially became aware of the incident that led to his arrest,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. “At that time we said we would monitor the situation as it moved through the legal process. Today we were made aware of additional charges that led to our decision to dismiss him.

“Because of the ongoing legal process, and with Terrell no longer a part of our program, we will have no further comments regarding the situation.”

From the report:

Witnesses saw Perriman force his way into a woman’s residence in the fall of 2018, when he allegedly forced her to perform a sex act on him. A month later, the victim says he forced his way into her apartment and again forced her to perform a sex act on him. Then, in January, Perriman texted a woman to come to his residence, where he forcibly removed her leggings and raped her. He was arrested for that alleged rape two days later.

Perriman redshirted at Utah during the 2018 season before appearing in 10 games last season during the Utes’ Pac-12 South championship season.