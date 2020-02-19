Nevada Democratic Debate Live Stream 2020: How to Watch Online

The 2020 Democratic primary season continues on Wednesday, February 19 with the Nevada Democratic Debate at Le Théâtre des Arts at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Nevada. The stage will feature six candidates, including a debut appearance from billionaire Michael Bloomberg who was the last to qualify.

Other candidates to qualify for the Nevada debate include former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

To qualify for February 19’s debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, candidates must either: hit 10 percent in four qualifying national polls, 12 percent in two Nevada or South Carolina polls taken by a qualifying pollster, or earn at least one delegate in either Iowa or New Hampshire.

The debate — sponsored by NBC News, MSNBC, and The Nevada Independent — will be moderated by Vanessa Hauc, Lester Holt, Hallie Jackson, Jon Ralston, and Chuck Todd.

All of the information you need to watch the February 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate in Nevada can be seen below.

Nevada Democratic Presidential Debate Viewing Details & Info

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Time: 9:00 P.M. EST

Location: Le Théâtre des Arts, at Paris Las Vegas in Nevada

Hosts: Vanessa Hauc, Lester Holt, Hallie Jackson, Jon Ralston, and Chuck Todd

TV Channel: NBC, MSNBC, NBC News

Presented By: NBC News, MSNBC, and The Nevada Independent

How To Live Stream Nevada Democratic Presidential Debate Online

Your best bet for watching the Nevada Democratic Presidential Debate via a live stream is NBC.com/live. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the Nevada Democratic Presidential Debate online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes NBC and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

Please note NBC on Sling TV & DIRECTV NOW is only available in: Dallas-Ft. Worth, Chicago, Hartford-New Haven, L.A., Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington, D.C.

Watch Nevada Democratic Presidential Debate On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch tonight’s debate on your TV or computer, NBC has you covered with their NBC app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the show on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has an DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the Nevada Democratic Presidential Debate for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.