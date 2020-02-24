NFL Scouting Combine 2020: Chase Young Won’t Participate in Drills

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana and scouts are preparing to check out some of the top prospects in this year’s draft class. Unfortunately, Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young will not be working for scouts.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Buckeyes star — who is projected as the No. 2 overall pick in the draft — will not participate in individual drills.

Young will still meet with teams and have his medical tests run, but he will not be working out. Considering he has solidified himself as a top-three pick, it comes as no surprise that Young has decided to forego the on-field portion of the combine.

Ohio St defensive end Chase Young, the top prospect in @MoveTheSticks’ Top 50, is not planning to take part in drills for the NFL Scouting Combine this week, source says. He will be here for interviews and medicals, though. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 24, 2020

What are the dates to keep an eye on throughout the week?

A full look at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine schedule can be seen below.

2020 NFL Scouting Combine Schedule

Monday, February 24

Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) – Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews

Group 2 (Special Teams, Offensive linemen, Running backs) – Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews

Tuesday, February 25

Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) – Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session

Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) – Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews

Group 3 (defensive line, linebackers) – Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews

Wednesday, February 26

Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) – NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing

Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) – Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session

Group 3 (DL, LB) – Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews

Group 4 (defensive backs) – Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews

Thursday, February 27

Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) – Testing, on-field workout (1–8 pm PT, NFL Network)

Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) – NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing

Group 3 (DL, LB) – Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session

Group 4 (DB) – Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews

Friday, February 28

Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) – Testing, on-field workout (1–8 pm PT, NFL Network)

Group 3 (DL, LB) – NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing

Group 4 (DB) – Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session

Saturday, February 29

Group 3 (DL, LB) – Testing, on-field workout (1–8 pm PT, NFL Network)

Group 4 (DB) – NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing

Sunday, March 1

Group 4 (DB) – Testing, on-field workout (11–4 pm PT, NFL Network)