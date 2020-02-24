Megan Rapinoe to Host New Show ‘Prodigy’ on Quibi

Megan Rapinoe is taking her talents to the streaming service Quibi. This week, it was announced that the United States women’s soccer star is set to host an upcoming show on the platform titled “Prodigy.”

The show will profile “eight athletes who age 21 or younger who are set to become the next superstars in their respective sports.”

There will be a number of athletes from different sports that will share their stories and share their unique perspective on how to overcome or embrace their circumstances in an effort to live up to their incredible talent.

The 2020 Prodigy Class was also announced for the premiere season of the show. Each athlete will be featured on a different episode.

So who will be sharing their stories?

Jalen Green: #1 ranked high school basketball player in the country

Sha’Carri Richardson: fastest woman in NCAA track and field history

Red Gerard: youngest Winter Olympic Gold Medalist since 1928

Regan Smith: fastest woman in swimming history

Matthew Boling: fastest man in high school track and field history

Tyler Adams: member of the USMNT, one of the world’s most promising young soccer stars

Korey Foreman: #1 ranked high school football player in the country

Chantel Navarro: US Junior National Boxing Team member, 5-time National Champion

Quibi is set to launch in April 2020.

