Obi-Wan Series Put On Hold By Disney+

Multiple sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that the upcoming TV show about Obi-Wan Kenobi has hit some major bumps and has been put on hold by Disney.

Hossein Amini was selected to write the script about the legendary Jedi Master. Amini submitted multiple scripts that were apparently not up to par because Lucasfilm is searching for a new writer for the show. The story presented by Amini was too similar to Disney+ popular series, The Mandalorian. One source said the Kenobi story “trod similar ground as The Mandalorian, seeing the Jedi master lending a protective hand to a young Luke and perhaps even a young Leia, perhaps mirroring how the Mandalorian took Baby Yoda under his protective custody. ”

The other main factors remain intact though. Director Deborah Chow is still on board. The director of The Mandalorian would be the first woman to ever direct a Star Wars product. Ewan McGregor is still in place to play the role of Obi-Wan. McGregor provided some insight on the timeline of the series saying filming has “just slid to next year, that’s all.”