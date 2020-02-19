Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is changing its name. Don’t worry, though. If you are a fan of the longtime hip-hop group, the name change to Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony will be for a limited time only. The band will be changing its name to Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony for a limited time only.

The decision was not unanimous – but, majority rules and the name change is going to stick.

“We were sitting down having the new wings and it just hit me all of a sudden – I was like, yo, it’s time for a change. We need to be Boneless Thugs now. Bottom line,” said Krayzie Bonleless in a press release.

Layzie Bone added: “I ain’t changing shit!”

“Bone Thugs is a group where majority rules,” said the group’s manager Steve Lobel.

The decision was influenced by Buffalo Wild Wings’ decision to recently release boneless wings. Exclusive merchandise for Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony is available until further notice online at BonelessThugs.com.

Along with the press release, the group dropped a video to introduce themselves under the new moniker.

