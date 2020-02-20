Lil Peep Estate Releasing Merch Line For Charity

The Lil Peep estate is teaming up with Rose in Good Faith for a charity effort that will benefit Greenpeace. The global environmental organization will receive 100 percent of profits generated from a new merch line that will drop on Friday, February 21.

The merch line features a number of organic french terry hoodies, t-shirts and a track jacket.

The clothing features natural pigment dye.

There will be limited supplies of the merch with just 100 hoodies, 100 t-shirts, 100 crewnecks in each color, and 50 track jackets.

You can get a closer look at the other merch below.

Lil Peep’s star burned out before it really got started. The 21-year-old rapper passed away while on tour for his debut album Come Over When You’re Sober. On the night of Wednesday, November 16, 2017, Peep was found unresponsive in his tour bus and later died as a result of a suspected Xanax overdose. He was a very popular rapper, especially on the internet, where he amassed more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 328k followers on Soundcloud.

He rose from a middle-class background on Long Island, using the internet to launch himself as an ultra-popular hip-hop star. Lil Peep first gained famed by releasing his mixtapes and tracks to YouTube and Spotify. Three of his songs have already reached a combined 4 million viewers on YouTube (“White Wine”, “Benz Truck”, and “The Way I See Things”).