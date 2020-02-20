Greg Robinson Faces 20 Years In Prison For Marijuana

Usually, when athletes get in trouble for smoking, they usually get a slap on the wrist from the NFL in the form of fines, suspensions and very rarely, expulsion. These players are usually caught by testing positive for marijuana or were actually arrested for marijuana possession of a small amount. Greg Robinson is not getting a slap on the wrist from the NFL but from law enforcement.

The NFL offensive lineman was arrested at the US/Mexico border for having 157 pounds of marijuana in his car. Robinson was not alone. Quan Bray, an NFL free agent and Robinsons college teammate at Auburn was with him as well as a third-person traveled with Robinson. At the Sierra Blanca checkpoint station, the canine unit sniffed out the hidden marijuana. After further inspection, border patrol found several duffle bags filled with vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in the car. They also found 23 mason jars, a can-sealing machine, an electronic scale, and $3,100 in cash in Bray’s jeans.

This does not bode well for Robinson and Bray who are facing up to 20 years in prison as both were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

As if the criminal charges weren’t bad enough, on the football field Robinson and Bray were already going into the 2020 offseason looking for teams to take a chance on them. Robinson was the number two overall pick in 2014 by the St. Louis Rams after an excellent career at Auburn. He was not able to live up to those lofty expectations as average play and injuries led to him bouncing around the league and ending up in Cleveland for the past couple of seasons. Bray has been less fortunate, playing a grand total of 24 games in the NFL before playing in the CFL and AAF. If Robinson and Bray are fortunate enough to get a chance at playing again, it will be difficult for any team to add them to the roster knowing their history.