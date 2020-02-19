UPDATE: Ryan Newman has been released from the hospital following his Daytona 500 crash, Roush Fenway has announced.

Ryan Newman is alert and doing well after a horrific crash at the end of the Daytona 500. Newman’s car went airborne and flipped several times after being bumped by Ryan Blaney and left fans stunned. Newman was eventually removed from his vehicle and taken directly to the hospital for further evaluation.

There were few details regarding Newman’s health in the immediate aftermath of the accident, but as details continue to pour in it is good news for the NASCAR driver.

Roush Fenway, Newman’s team, shared an update on his status which says that he is “fully alert” and spending time with his family.

“Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway,” the statement read. “The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”

Roush Fenway shared the statement on social media along with a photo of Newman smiling with his arms around his two daughters.

After Newman’s crash, Denny Hamlin went on to win his second consecutive Daytona 500.

Hamlin has since released a statement on the race and criticism he and his team received for celebrating the big win while medics were responding to Newman and extracting him from his vehicle.

“First a foremost I want to give well wishes and prayers to @RyanJNewman. I had absolutely NO IDEA of the severity of the crash until I got to victory lane. There’s very little communication after the finish and i had already unhooked my radio. It’s not anyone’s fault,” Hamlin wrote.

