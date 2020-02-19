Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Greg Robinson, a former No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, is facing serious legal issues after an arrest at the United States-Mexico border, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 332-pounder was reportedly arrested at the Sierra Blanca border checkpoint and is facing a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute.

TMZ’s report simply states Robinson “was found with A LOT of marijuana.”

There has been no news on how much “A LOT” of marijuana actually translates to in weight.

Robinson had previously been told by the Browns that they would not be retaining him for the 2020 NFL regular season so he was expected to become a free agent. However, the arrest and potential federal charge will likely cool any interest teams may have had in the former First-Team All-SEC Auburn standout.

The Cleveland Browns nor Robinson’s team have responded to the report.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.