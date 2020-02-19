Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed early Wednesday morning at just 20 years old, according to a report from TMZ. Pop Smoke was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Two men in masks were seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Authorities say the rapper was murdered during an apparent home invasion robbery.

From the report:

The rapper was at a home in the Hollywood Hills at around 4:30 AM when 2 men wearing hoodies and masks broke into a house … this according to law enforcement sources. We’re told the 2 men fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding Pop Smoke. The men were seen fleeing on foot.

There is no word on whether Pop Smoke knew the shooters.

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was born in Brooklyn, New York. Most recently, the rapper released the mixtape Meet the Woo 2 on February 7, 2020. In January 2020, Pop Smoke was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on a charge of transportation of a stolen vehicle over state lines related to a Rolls-Roye Wraith he had used for a music video shoot in California. However, the car was never returned and was found outside of his mother’s home in Brooklyn.

