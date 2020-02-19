Antonio Brown Drops New Single ‘Andrew Luck’ With Music Video

Antonio Brown keeps trying to get his music career going and now he is bringing former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck into the mix. This week, Brown dropped his new single “Andrew Luck” where he compares himself to the former signal-caller for one reason or another.

The only similarity between the two is that they are no longer in the league, but hey, whatever floats your boat.

“I got the game and I’m not on stuck/ I’m out the way like Andrew Luck/ Everybody callin’ my phone, shut up,” AB raps on the track.

The track is produced by Renegade Reazy. To go along with the release of the new single, Antonio Brown also dropped an official music video which is quite the sight to see. After all, this is AB, and we know that he has always been about the theatrics so are we really surprised at this point?

You can check out the song and music video below.

Brown forced his way out of Oakland after a preseason filled with absurd drama stemming from the wide receiver’s frost-bitten feet to threatening to retire over an issue with his league-approved helmet. The Raiders acquired Brown in the offseason via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers but they ultimately decided the headaches weren’t worth it.

Brown then was a member of the New England Patriots before his second release in weeks after multiple sexual assault allegations and reportedly sending threatening messages to one of his accusers. However, with the sexual assault allegations against him and Brown’s continued antics, the Patriots decided to move on.

Throughout his career in the NFL, Brown has hauled in 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. Last season, Brown recorded 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. In each of the last 6 seasons, Brown has recorded at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.