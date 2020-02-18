Kenan Thompson to Host 2020 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The 2020 White House Correspondents’ Dinner will be held on April 25 and we now know who will be hosting the marquee event. In an announcement on Tuesday, February 18, the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) announced Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson will host the event.

While Thompson will be hosting the event, Hasan Minhaj — a former Daily Show correspondent and host of his own Netflix series Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj — will be the featured performer.

“Kenan and Hasan are two of the most engaged and engaging entertainers in America. I’m thrilled they’ll help us celebrate the role of a free press in our democracy,” said Jonathan Karl, president of the WHCA and chief White House correspondent for ABC News, via the New York Post.

From the report:

The association will debut two new awards: the Katharine Graham Award for Courage and Accountability and the Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage by Visual Journalists. In recognition of exemplary statehouse reporting, the inaugural Collier Prize for State Government Accountability, selected by the University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications, will also be presented.

Minjah previously performed at the event in 2017. He was followed by Michelle Wolf in 2018 and Ron Chernow in 2019.

President Donald Trump has not attended the event since taking office.