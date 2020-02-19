Burger King may have launched one of the most bizarre ad campaigns of all-time. In order to alert the public that they will no longer use artificial preservatives in their food, Burger King launched a “Moldy Whopper” campaign that shows the chain restaurant’s iconic burger, well, covered in mold.

“The beauty of real food is that it gets ugly,” Burger King wrote on Twitter. “That’s why we are rolling out a whopper free from artificial preservatives. Coming by the end of 2020 to all restaurants in the U.S.”

The company also took to social media to share photos of a Whopper that is covered in mold. Along with removing artificial preservatives, colors or flavors from the Whopper, it has also removed MSG and high-fructose corn syrup from the burger.

“We believe that real food tastes better,” Fernando Machado, chief marketing officer of Restaurant Brands International Global said in a press release. “That’s why we are working hard to remove preservatives, colors and flavors from artificial sources from the food we serve in all countries around the world.

While the photos may not be the most ideal visual of food from a restaurant, the ad has been incredibly effective.

People can’t stop talking about the ad campaign and, at the very least, it will certainly catch your eye — which is ultimately the point, isn’t it?

Well done, Burger King.

Does the moldy Whopper make you more encouraged to head on over to Burger King and pick up their signature sandwich? Sound off with your thoughts on the new Burger King “Moldy Whopper” ad campaign below.