Do you remember Kaitlin Bennett, the girl who attracted attention for taking graduation photos on the Kent State University campus while open-carrying an AK-47? The same Kaitlin Bennett who allegedly popped herself at a campus party, according to an internet rumor?

Well, she is back to her attention-seeking ways and alleges her unannounced visit to Ohio University started a riot after protestors alleged threw things at her and screamed insults.

Bennett took to social media to share her version of the events.

“This is what happens when a Trump supporter goes to a college campus. Leftists at @ohiou started a riot when @Joelpatrick1776 and I showed up, and the @oupolice let it happen. I think @realDonaldTrump should strip funding from universities like this that harbor terrorists,” she wrote on Twitter.

“They threw projectiles and poured hot coffee on us, and there’s video of your officers witnessing @Joelpatrick1776’s truck being vandalized. But yeah, just ‘some unknown person in the crowd splashed water.’ I can’t wait until @realDonaldTrump takes away your school’s funding.”

This is what happens when a Trump supporter goes to a college campus. Leftists at @ohiou started a riot when @Joelpatrick1776 and I showed up, and the @oupolice let it happen. I think @realDonaldTrump should strip funding from universities like this that harbor terrorists. pic.twitter.com/5TMlfdto9O — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) February 17, 2020

The Ohio University police, however, aren’t buying the story.

“An activist appeared unexpectedly on the Ohio University in Athens and engaged in constitutionally protected activity,” a statement from the police department read. “She drew a large crowd of people, many with opposing viewpoints, who also chose to exercise their First Amendment rights.

“Contrary to allegations circulating on social media, the incident did not rise to the level of a riot. There was strong language, and allegations that some unknown person(s) in the crowd splashed water, but there were no reported injuries or violence, and no one was arrested during the event.”

Kids will do anything on the internet for attention these days.