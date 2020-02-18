UEFA Champions League Fixtures 2020: Round of 16 TV Schedule

It is time for the UEFA Champions League to return with the Round of 16 set to officially kickoff on Tuesday, February 18. The Round of 16 will take place over two legs — home and away — in February and March of next year.

Reigning Champions League titleholders Liverpool will face off against Atletico Madrid in one of the high-profile Round of 16 matchups, while Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid faces off against English champions Manchester City.

The Champions League will come to an end with the final in Istanbul, Turkey on May 30, 2020.

A full look at the UEFA Champions League schedule moving forward can be seen below.

UEFA Champions League Schedule

Tuesday, February 18

Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool (Champions League Round of 16, first leg), 3pm, TNT, UniMas, TUDN

Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League Round of 16, first leg), 3pm, Galavision

Wednesday, February 19

Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig (Champions League Round of 16, first leg), 3pm, TNT, UniMas, TUDN

Atalanta vs. Valencia (Champions League Round of 16, first leg), 3pm, UniMas

Tuesday, February 25

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich (Champions League Round of 16, first leg), 3pm, TNT, TUDN

Napoli vs. Barcelona (Champions League Round of 16, first leg), 3pm, UniMas

Wednesday, February 26

Lyon vs. Juventus (Champions League Round of 16, first leg), 3pm, UniMas

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City (Champions League Round of 16, first leg), 3pm, TNT, Univision, TUDN

Tuesday, March 10

Valencia vs. Atalanta (Champions League Round of 16, second leg), 4pm, UniMas

RB Leipzig vs. Spurs (Champions League Round of 16, second leg), 4pm, TNT, TUDN

Wednesday, March 11

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid (Champions League Round of 16, second leg), 4pm, TNT, Univision, TUDN

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund (Champions League Round of 16, second leg), 4pm, UniMas

Tuesday, March 17

Juventus vs. Lyon (Champions League Round of 16, second leg), 4pm, UniMas

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16, second leg), 4pm, TNT, Univision, TUDN

Wednesday, March 18

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea (Champions League Round of 16, second leg), 4pm, UniMas

Barcelona vs. Napoli (Champions League Round of 16, second leg), 4pm, TNT, Univision, TUDN

Friday, March 20

Draw for UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals, 6am,

Tuesday, April 7

UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 1st leg, 3pm

Wednesday, April 8

UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 1st leg, 3pm

Tuesday, April 14

UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 2nd leg, 3pm

Wednesday, April 15

UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 2nd leg, 3pm

Tuesday, May 5

UEFA Champions League semifinal, 1st leg, 3pm

Wednesday, May 6

UEFA Champions League semifinal, 2nd leg, 3pm

Saturday, May 30

UEFA Champions League Final, 4pm, TNT, Univision, TUDN