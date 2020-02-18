UEFA Champions League Fixtures 2020: Round of 16 TV Schedule

It is time for the UEFA Champions League to return with the Round of 16 set to officially kickoff on Tuesday, February 18. The Round of 16 will take place over two legs — home and away — in February and March of next year.
Reigning Champions League titleholders Liverpool will face off against Atletico Madrid in one of the high-profile Round of 16 matchups, while Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid faces off against English champions Manchester City.
The Champions League will come to an end with the final in Istanbul, Turkey on May 30, 2020.
A full look at the UEFA Champions League schedule moving forward can be seen below.
UEFA Champions League Schedule
Tuesday, February 18
Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool (Champions League Round of 16, first leg), 3pm, TNT, UniMas, TUDN
Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League Round of 16, first leg), 3pm, Galavision
Wednesday, February 19
Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig (Champions League Round of 16, first leg), 3pm, TNT, UniMas, TUDN
Atalanta vs. Valencia (Champions League Round of 16, first leg), 3pm, UniMas
Tuesday, February 25
Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich (Champions League Round of 16, first leg), 3pm, TNT, TUDN
Napoli vs. Barcelona (Champions League Round of 16, first leg), 3pm, UniMas
Wednesday, February 26
Lyon vs. Juventus (Champions League Round of 16, first leg), 3pm, UniMas
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City (Champions League Round of 16, first leg), 3pm, TNT, Univision, TUDN
Tuesday, March 10
Valencia vs. Atalanta (Champions League Round of 16, second leg), 4pm, UniMas
RB Leipzig vs. Spurs (Champions League Round of 16, second leg), 4pm, TNT, TUDN
Wednesday, March 11
Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid (Champions League Round of 16, second leg), 4pm, TNT, Univision, TUDN
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund (Champions League Round of 16, second leg), 4pm, UniMas
Tuesday, March 17
Juventus vs. Lyon (Champions League Round of 16, second leg), 4pm, UniMas
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16, second leg), 4pm, TNT, Univision, TUDN
Wednesday, March 18
Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea (Champions League Round of 16, second leg), 4pm, UniMas
Barcelona vs. Napoli (Champions League Round of 16, second leg), 4pm, TNT, Univision, TUDN
Friday, March 20
Draw for UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals, 6am,
Tuesday, April 7
UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 1st leg, 3pm
Wednesday, April 8
UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 1st leg, 3pm
Tuesday, April 14
UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 2nd leg, 3pm
Wednesday, April 15
UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 2nd leg, 3pm
Tuesday, May 5
UEFA Champions League semifinal, 1st leg, 3pm
Wednesday, May 6
UEFA Champions League semifinal, 2nd leg, 3pm
Saturday, May 30
UEFA Champions League Final, 4pm, TNT, Univision, TUDN