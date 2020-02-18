Michael Bloomberg Qualifies For Nevada Democratic Debate

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has officially qualified for this week’s Democratic Debate in Nevada. The former New York mayor surged to 19 percent in a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. The double-digit support was all Bloomberg needed to reach his first debate stage of the primary season.

“We’re headed to Nevada! Our campaign is seeing a groundswell of support across the country, and qualifying for the February 19 debate is the latest sign that Mike Bloomberg’s plan and ability to defeat Donald Trump is resonating with more and more Americans,” Bloomberg’s campaign manager Kevin Sheekey wrote on Twitter.

Bloomberg’s surge comes amid a wild spending spree on television ads that have been attacking Donald Trump and Democratic rivals like Bernie Sanders.

To qualify for February 19’s debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, candidates must either: hit 10 percent in four qualifying national polls, 12 percent in two Nevada or South Carolina polls taken by a qualifying pollster, or earn at least one delegate in either Iowa or New Hampshire.

Other candidates to qualify for the Nevada debate include former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

The debate — sponsored by NBC News, MSNBC, and The Nevada Independent — will be moderated by Vanessa Hauc, Lester Holt, Hallie Jackson, Jon Ralston, and Chuck Todd.

All of the information you need to watch the February 2020 CNN Democratic Presidential Debate in Nevada can be seen below.

Nevada Democratic Presidential Debates Viewing Details & Info

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Time: 9:00 P.M. EST

Location: Le Théâtre des Arts, at Paris Las Vegas in Nevada

Hosts: Vanessa Hauc, Lester Holt, Hallie Jackson, Jon Ralston, and Chuck Todd

TV Channel: MSNBC, NBC News

Presented By: NBC News, MSNBC, and The Nevada Independent