Nevada Democratic Debate 2020: Full List of Participants

As the Democratic Primary season continues, the top candidates will take the stage in Las Vegas, Nevada for the final debate ahead of the Nevada caucus. It is the penultimate debate of the month, with one final debate in South Carolina taking place after the Nevada debate with South Carolina and Super Tuesday just around the corner.

Among the candidates to qualify for the Nevada debate include former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren. Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is also knocking on the door of qualification.

Candidates no longer had to reach an individual donor threshold in order to reach the debate stage which has led to some criticism that the door has been opened for Michael Bloomberg to buy the nomination.

To qualify for February 19’s debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, candidates must either: hit 10 percent in four qualifying national polls, 12 percent in two Nevada or South Carolina polls taken by a qualifying pollster, or earn at least one delegate in either Iowa or New Hampshire.

The debate — sponsored by NBC News, MSNBC, and The Nevada Independent — will be moderated by Vanessa Hauc, Lester Holt, Hallie Jackson, Jon Ralston, and Chuck Todd.

All of the information you need to watch the February 2020 CNN Democratic Presidential Debate in Nevada can be seen below.

Nevada Democratic Presidential Debates Viewing Details & Info

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Time: 9:00 P.M. EST

Location: Le Théâtre des Arts, at Paris Las Vegas in Nevada

Hosts: Vanessa Hauc, Lester Holt, Hallie Jackson, Jon Ralston, and Chuck Todd

TV Channel: MSNBC, NBC News

Presented By: NBC News, MSNBC, and The Nevada Independent