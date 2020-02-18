‘Hot Ones: The Game Show’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Some spice is coming to the game show world with truTV’s Hot Ones: The Game Show. The show is based on the Complex Network’s popular web series Hot Ones hosted by Sean Evans. The half-hour episodes will premiere on Tuesday, February 18.

“Fans around the world have tried creating their own versions of the Hot Ones challenge for years, but there’s nothing better than the real thing,” said Brett Weitz, general manager TBS, TNT, and truTV, in a statement. “We’re going to up the stakes, and take this show to a whole new level of heat.”

While the web series focuses on interviews with celebrities, the television series will feature average Joes who are competing for some cold, hard cash.

All of the information you need to watch the premiere of Hot Ones: The Game Show can be seen below.

‘Hot Ones: The Game Show’ Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, February 18

Time: 10:30 P.M. EST

TV Channel: truTV (Check local listings.)

How To Live Stream ‘Hot Ones: The Game Show’ Online

Your best bet for watching ‘Hot Ones: The Game Show’ via a live stream is through the truTV website. If your cable or satellite package includes truTV, you can head over to their site to watch the action.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computers, or mobile devices for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Blue package includes truTV and costs $25 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream truTV online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch ‘Hot Ones: The Game Show’ On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch tonight’s episode on your TV or computer, you can still roll with truTV ‘s app from the App Store and Google Play.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on the App Store and Google Play where you can watch truTV for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.