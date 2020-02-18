Anitra Gunn, a senior student at Fort Valley State University, has been missing since Valentine’s Day. According to a report from 13-WMAZ, there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made. However, Gunn’s boyfriend was questioned and his car was towed.

Gunn was last seen at her boyfriend’s aunt’s home.

The 23-year-old was an agriculture major at Fort Valley State. Her car was found damaged and without a bumper in a neighbor’s yard, according to her father, Christopher Gunn.

“We’ve also been out here searching the wood line, ditches, anything. We are just looking that will help us find Ms. Gunn,” said Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese. “We think that bumper is very important.”

“Fort Valley State University is deeply concerned about the well-being of our student Anitra Gunn and we are praying for her safe return. FVSU is working closely with the Fort Valley Police Department, which is investigating Anitra’s disappearance,” Fort Valley State said in a statement. “Anitra is enrolled as a full-time student at FVSU as a senior Agriculture major. Campus officials have been in touch with Anitra’s family to offer our support for Anitra’s safe return.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Fort Valley Police Department, and Peach County Sheriff’s office are working together to locate Gunn and are scheduled to compare notes at a meeting on Tuesday.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on Gunn’s disappearance to call the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3384.

