NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule 2020: Full List of Events

The NBA is set to host its All-Star Weekend this weekend at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The league’s top stars will invade the Windy City for the Celebrity Game, Rising Stars Game, dunk contest, three-point contest, and more.

The celebrity game and rising stars competition will take place on Friday.

Saturday night will feature the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest, while the All-Star Game will wrap up a busy weekend before the game begins on Sunday.

A full look at the NBA All-Star Weekend can be seen below.

Friday, Feb. 14

Time Event TV channel 12 p.m. ET Rising Stars practice NBA TV 5 p.m. ET Hall of Fame Class of 2020 announcement NBA TV 7 p.m. ET Celebrity Game ESPN 9 p.m. ET Rising Stars Game TNT

Saturday, Feb. 15

Time Event TV channel 10:30 a.m. ET All-Star practice and Media Day NBA TV 7 p.m. ET Adam Silver media availability NBA TV 8 p.m. ET All-Star Saturday Night events (Skills/3-point/Dunk) TNT

Sunday, Feb. 16

Time Event TV channel 8 p.m. ET All-Star Game TNT

