LISTEN: Justin Bieber ‘Changes’ Stream & Download: New Album

Justin Bieber has released his new album. The highly-anticipated Changes dropped on Friday, February 14.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber said in a video announcing his upcoming projects. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life.

“I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine. It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done.”

Justin Bieber ‘Changes’ Details

Album: ‘Changes’

Artist: Justin Bieber

Genre: Pop

Run Time: 17 Songs, 51 Minutes

Release Date: Friday, February 14 | ℗ 2020 Def Jam Recordings, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

Justin Bieber ‘Changes’ Tracklist

1. “All Around Me”

2. “Habitual”

3. “Come Around Me”

4. “Intentions” (ft. Quavo)

5. “Yummy”

6. “Available”

7. “Forever” (ft. Post Malone & Clever)

8. “Running Over” (ft. Lil Dicky)

9. “Take It Out On Me”

10. “Second Emotion” (ft. Travis Scott)

11. “Get Me” (ft. Kehlani)

12. “ETA”

13. “Changes”

14. “Confirmation”

15. “That’s What Love Is”

16. “At Least For Now”

17. “Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)”