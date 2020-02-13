Lakeith Stanfield Talks About Why ‘Atlanta’ is So Important

Lakeith Stanfield is a star actor and he is one of the most beloved characters on Donald Glover’s series Atlanta. In a recent interview, Stanfield discussed the series and how important it was to him as an actor.

“Atlanta‘s my favorite set to work on,” Lakeith said. “Everyone there feels like family. It’s a bit of a coveted situation where we are all sort of in one thought, walking together, and we don’t really let outside things come in and break up and shake up what we’re doing. And we believe in it and we feel like we’re doing something new and trailblazing.

“I think there are many, many, many people who are genius but some people that are allowed to tap into it or know how to tap into it, and some people who don’t. And some people allow themselves the space to tap into it. He’s just tapped into it. And once you tap into it, you gotta stay the course and realize that your genius is going to cause things to shake up and people ain’t gonna understand you. But you just gotta keep walking the line and that’s what he’s done.” He arrived at the conclusion that “his genius ain’t no surprise to me.”

There is currently no date set for the return of the series on FX. It is expected to return to the airwaves in 2021.