LISTEN: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ‘Artist 2.0’ Stream & Download: New Album

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is back. The rapper dropped his latest album Artist 2.0 on Valentine’s Day, Thursday, February 14.
“Iight bet.Keep on tryna sound like me without showing love and ima start to sue ya mf’s. Fr tho this shit is getting outta hand I’m not tryna knock nobody hustle I’m just getting sick of the craft ya bringing to the table🥱Making this shit boring,” A Boogie said on social media while promoting the album.
Boogie had also described the artwork for his project.
“The expression of creative skill and imagination, producing work to be appreciated primarily for their beauty or emotional power… Album on the way,” he wrote.
All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ‘Artist 2.0’ Details
Album: ‘Artist 2.0’
Artist: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Run Time: 20 Songs, 59 Minutes
Release Date: Friday, February 14 | ℗ 2020 Atlantic Recording Corporation and Highbridge The Label, LLC.
