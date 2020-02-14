LISTEN: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ‘Artist 2.0’ Stream & Download: New Album

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is back. The rapper dropped his latest album Artist 2.0 on Valentine’s Day, Thursday, February 14.

“Iight bet.Keep on tryna sound like me without showing love and ima start to sue ya mf’s. Fr tho this shit is getting outta hand I’m not tryna knock nobody hustle I’m just getting sick of the craft ya bringing to the table🥱Making this shit boring,” A Boogie said on social media while promoting the album.

Iight bet.🤯Keep on tryna sound like me without showing love and ima start to sue ya mf’s 😈😭

Fr tho this shit is getting outta hand I’m not tryna knock nobody hustle I’m just getting sick of the craft ya bringing to the table🥱Making this shit boring. — ABOOGIEWITDAHOODIE (@ArtistHBTL) February 8, 2020

Boogie had also described the artwork for his project.

“The expression of creative skill and imagination, producing work to be appreciated primarily for their beauty or emotional power… Album on the way,” he wrote.

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ‘Artist 2.0’ Details

Album: ‘Artist 2.0’

Artist: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Run Time: 20 Songs, 59 Minutes

Release Date: Friday, February 14 | ℗ 2020 Atlantic Recording Corporation and Highbridge The Label, LLC.

Listen to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ‘Artist 2.0’ on Spotify

To listen to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ‘Artist 2.0’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ‘Artist 2.0’ on Apple Music

To listen to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ‘Artist 2.0’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ‘Artist 2.0’ Tracklist

1. “ Thug Love” 2. “ Cinderella Story”

3. “ Me and My Guitar”

4. “ Might Not Give Up” (Ft. Young Thug)

5. “ Numbers” (Ft. Gunna, London on da Track & Roddy Ricch)

6. “ Stain” (Ft. DaBaby)

7. “ Hit Em’ Up” (Ft. Trap Manny)

8. “ DTB 4 Life”

9. “ Calm Down (Bittersweet)” (Ft. Summer Walker) 10. “ Another Day Gone” (Ft. Khalid)

11. “ Good Girls Gone Bad” 12. “ Blood On My Denim”

13. “ R.O.D.”

14. “ Big Shit” 15. “ Right Back”

16. “ Luv Is Art” (Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

17. “ King of My City”

18. “ Mood Swings” 19. “ Reply” (Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

20. “Streets Don’t Love You”