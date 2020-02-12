Pete Davidson ‘Alive From New York’ Trailer, Release Date & Info

Pete Davidson is coming to Netflix with a new stand up special Alive From New York. The comedy special will be coming to the streaming service on Tuesday, February 25. In anticipation of its release, Netflix has dropped the official trailer which gives us our first look at what to expect.

The special was filmed at the Gramercy Theatre.

Davidson previously revealed that as he has grown and matured he feels like he has more interesting and captivating content to put into his stand up specials for his audience.

“Well, now I just feel like I have more to say. I feel like I have experiences. When you’re 22 — not that it was that long ago, but it’s a very different, significant change — all my jokes were very immature, high school, pot, ‘sMoKinG wEEd’ [jokes], you know? Just nothing with substance,” Davidson said in a profile with Paper Magazine.

“Now I still have that stuff in there, but I feel like I’m talking about stuff that’s kinda more adult? Or mature?”

Alive From New York will mark the Saturday Night Live cast member’s first major special.

You can check out the official trailer for Alive From New York below.

Pete Davidson ‘Alive From New York’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Synopsis: “Comedian Pete Davidson is known for his unfiltered anecdotes, and he’s giving the audience more than what they asked for in his first Netflix original comedy special, Alive From New York. Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York, Pete Davidson: Alive From New York premieres globally on Netflix on February 25.”