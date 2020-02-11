Temple Football, Philadelphia Eagles Extend Deal For 5 More Years

The Temple football program and Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a contract extension that will be keeping the Owls at Lincoln Financial Field for at least five more years, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Temple has hopes of building its own stadium on campus, but its projected $130 million price has been opposed by those in the neighborhood. That has led to Temple looking around at other potential sites while they can have the comfort of knowing The Linc will be there for them.

“We are pleased to extend our agreement with Temple University,” Eagles president Don Smolenski said in a statement. “We have enjoyed a great relationship for the past 17 seasons, as our staffs have worked together to make Lincoln Financial Field the home for Temple football. We look forward to continuing the tradition into the future.”

The news comes at a time where there hasn’t been much progress regarding a new stadium for the Owls.

And while they will have a home for up to 10 years, Temple president Richard M. Englert hasn’t hinted about any future plans for the university’s football program.

“Whenever you do a multiyear agreement, you put in an option,” Englert said. “You can’t predict what the world will be like in five years from now, 10 years from now, 20 years from now. The reality is that it’s not just for this stadium with the Eagles. It is for most anything we do, putting in an option on any multiyear deal.”

Temple will kickoff its 2020 campaign on Saturday, September 5 against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Their first game of the season at Lincoln Financial Field will be on Saturday, September 12 against the Idaho Vandals.