Drake Partners With Caffeine to Bring Battle Rap to Streaming Service

Drake is hoping he can help bring battle rap back into the spotlight. On Tuesday, February 11, it was announced that the Toronto rapper will be partnering with Caffeine to bring battle rap to the streaming service.

A premiere date for the battle raps — which will be live-streamed on Caffeine — has been set for Saturday, February 29.

Drake has also partnered with URL, the Ultimate Rap League, for the project.

“I’ve always loved URL and admired what Smack and his team have been able to create, it just wasn’t easily accessible,” Drake said in a statement, via Complex. “It’s exciting to be in a position where I’m able to bring Caffeine to the table and help provide URL with the tools they need to elevate the viewing experience and make it more accessible to fans.”

It is reportedly a multiyear agreement.

The addition of Drake and collaborative effort with the rap star and URL, it will bring plenty of attention to the Caffeine service.

“We are proud to partner with Drake and support him as he brings his vision and channel to life,” Caffeine CEO and founder Ben Keighran said. “As a platform, Caffeine gives Drake the freedom to pursue new creative ideas and we are excited about the whole slate of fresh content that he will share with his communities. It will all be live, authentic, and amazing and I can’t wait for fans to come check it out.”

Drake will also have his own personal channel on the streaming platform, though it is unclear how often he will use it.